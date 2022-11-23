MVSU (1-6)
Stredic 5-10 2-2 12, Barber 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 3-11 4-6 11, Washington 1-4 0-0 3, Gipson 2-3 0-0 4, Waller 3-8 3-4 11, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Minton 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 1-2 0-0 2, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 9-12 51.
AIR FORCE (3-3)
Green 6-7 1-2 13, Heidbreder 2-8 0-0 6, Mills 1-5 0-0 3, Taylor 1-2 1-2 4, Vander Zwaag 7-10 1-2 22, McCreary 1-2 0-1 2, C.Murphy 3-5 0-0 7, Petraitis 1-3 0-2 2, Becker 2-4 0-0 5, B.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Boylan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 3-9 64.
Halftime_Air Force 30-19. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 4-9 (Waller 2-3, Collins 1-3, Washington 1-3), Air Force 13-29 (Vander Zwaag 7-10, Heidbreder 2-8, Becker 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Mills 1-3, C.Murphy 1-3, McCreary 0-1, Petraitis 0-1). Rebounds_MVSU 29 (Stredic 12), Air Force 21 (Green 5). Assists_MVSU 6 (Washington 2), Air Force 18 (Taylor 6). Total Fouls_MVSU 11, Air Force 11. A_1,490 (5,858).
