SOUTH DAKOTA (5-5)
Kamateros 3-9 1-2 7, Archambault 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 3-4 5, Perrott-Hunt 4-11 0-0 8, Plitzuweit 5-12 3-3 15, Burchill 3-6 4-4 11, Bruns 3-8 2-2 8, Brostrom 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 13-15 58.
AIR FORCE (6-4)
Green 0-5 0-1 0, Heidbreder 8-12 6-6 27, Mills 4-4 0-0 8, Taylor 2-4 0-0 4, Vander Zwaag 3-5 5-6 14, Petraitis 2-4 3-3 8, Becker 2-5 2-2 7, C.Murphy 2-4 0-0 4, McCreary 1-4 2-4 5, Beasley 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Boylan 0-1 0-0 0, J.Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 18-22 79.
Halftime_Air Force 39-21. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 3-21 (Plitzuweit 2-6, Burchill 1-1, Brostrom 0-1, Archambault 0-2, Kamateros 0-3, Bruns 0-4, Perrott-Hunt 0-4), Air Force 11-24 (Heidbreder 5-8, Vander Zwaag 3-5, Petraitis 1-2, Becker 1-3, McCreary 1-3, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, C.Murphy 0-1). Rebounds_South Dakota 31 (Kamateros 15), Air Force 32 (Petraitis 8). Assists_South Dakota 7 (Burchill 2), Air Force 19 (Taylor 6). Total Fouls_South Dakota 20, Air Force 14. A_855 (5,858).
