BUFFALO (15-17)
Adams 3-4 1-2 8, Hardnett 6-16 5-9 18, Jack 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 3-9 4-4 11, C.Jones 3-11 4-4 12, Powell 10-17 5-6 25, Blocker 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 3, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 19-25 77.
AKRON (22-10)
Freeman 8-10 3-4 19, Hunter 5-8 1-1 13, Castaneda 9-15 7-7 31, Hankerson 5-10 0-0 13, Tribble 1-5 2-2 4, N.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Clarke 2-5 0-0 4, T.Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Lyles 2-2 2-3 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 3, Mayfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 16-19 101.
Halftime_Akron 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 6-23 (C.Jones 2-7, Adams 1-2, Ceaser 1-2, Foster 1-3, Hardnett 1-4, Blocker 0-2, Powell 0-3), Akron 13-25 (Castaneda 6-11, Hankerson 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Wilson 1-1, N.Johnson 1-2, Clarke 0-1, T.Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Jack. Rebounds_Buffalo 31 (Hardnett 10), Akron 33 (Freeman 7). Assists_Buffalo 5 (Foster, C.Jones 2), Akron 18 (Castaneda, Tribble, Clarke 4). Total Fouls_Buffalo 21, Akron 23. A_3,852 (19,432).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.