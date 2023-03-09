|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUFFALO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|19
|3-4
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|8
|Hardnett
|38
|6-16
|5-9
|5-10
|0
|3
|18
|Jack
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Foster
|26
|3-9
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|C.Jones
|34
|3-11
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|12
|Powell
|30
|10-17
|5-6
|2-8
|1
|1
|25
|Blocker
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|0
|Ceaser
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|K.Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-66
|19-25
|12-31
|5
|21
|77
Percentages: FG .394, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (C.Jones 2-7, Adams 1-2, Ceaser 1-2, Foster 1-3, Hardnett 1-4, Blocker 0-2, Powell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Powell).
Turnovers: 12 (Foster 3, Adams 2, C.Jones 2, Hardnett 2, Powell 2, Smith).
Steals: 7 (C.Jones 3, Powell 2, Hardnett, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AKRON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|22
|8-10
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|4
|19
|Hunter
|26
|5-8
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|13
|Castaneda
|30
|9-15
|7-7
|0-6
|4
|2
|31
|Hankerson
|34
|5-10
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|13
|Tribble
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|2
|4
|N.Johnson
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Clarke
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|4
|T.Johnson
|12
|2-3
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Lyles
|5
|2-2
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Mitchell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Mayfield
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-61
|16-19
|6-33
|18
|23
|101
Percentages: FG .590, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Castaneda 6-11, Hankerson 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Wilson 1-1, N.Johnson 1-2, Clarke 0-1, T.Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Freeman, Hankerson).
Turnovers: 12 (Clarke 4, Freeman 2, N.Johnson 2, Tribble 2, Castaneda, Hunter).
Steals: 5 (Hankerson 4, Castaneda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Buffalo
|31
|46
|—
|77
|Akron
|45
|56
|—
|101
A_3,852 (19,432).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.