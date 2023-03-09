FGFTReb
BUFFALO
Adams193-41-21-2038
Hardnett386-165-95-100318
Jack60-00-00-1050
Foster263-94-40-02211
C.Jones343-114-41-32112
Powell3010-175-62-81125
Blocker190-50-01-1010
Smith170-10-02-6030
Ceaser91-30-00-0023
K.Jones20-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6619-2512-3152177

Percentages: FG .394, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (C.Jones 2-7, Adams 1-2, Ceaser 1-2, Foster 1-3, Hardnett 1-4, Blocker 0-2, Powell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Powell).

Turnovers: 12 (Foster 3, Adams 2, C.Jones 2, Hardnett 2, Powell 2, Smith).

Steals: 7 (C.Jones 3, Powell 2, Hardnett, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
AKRONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman228-103-42-70419
Hunter265-81-10-30413
Castaneda309-157-70-64231
Hankerson345-100-00-52213
Tribble281-52-22-5424
N.Johnson211-20-00-2133
Clarke172-50-00-1414
T.Johnson122-31-20-2315
Lyles52-22-32-2046
Mitchell20-00-00-0000
Wilson21-10-00-0003
Mayfield10-00-00-0000
Totals20036-6116-196-331823101

Percentages: FG .590, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Castaneda 6-11, Hankerson 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Wilson 1-1, N.Johnson 1-2, Clarke 0-1, T.Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Freeman, Hankerson).

Turnovers: 12 (Clarke 4, Freeman 2, N.Johnson 2, Tribble 2, Castaneda, Hunter).

Steals: 5 (Hankerson 4, Castaneda).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo314677
Akron4556101

A_3,852 (19,432).

