|AL
|NL
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Ohtani dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Betts cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|France ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 1b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Turner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wills.Cntreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Anderson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Willi.Cntrras dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|AL
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|NL
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Ramírez (4). DP_AL 1, NL 0. LOB_AL 7, NL 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Stanton (24), Buxton (23), Goldschmidt (20).
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Manoah (McNeil), Cortes (d'Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales.
T_3:11. A_52,518 (56,000).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.