ALNL
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals32252
Ohtani dh1010Acuña Jr. rf3110
Cabrera ph-dh1000Happ cf0000
Martinez ph-dh2000Betts cf1011
Judge rf2000J.Soto ph-cf3000
Tucker rf2000Machado 3b2000
Devers 3b0000Riley 3b2010
Ramírez 3b2120Goldschmidt 1b1111
France ph-1b1000Freeman ph1000
Guerrero Jr. 1b2000Alonso 1b0000
Arraez 1b-3b2010Cron 1b1000
Stanton lf2112Turner ss2010
Benintendi lf2000Swanson ss2000
Buxton cf2111Wills.Cntreras c2000
Rodríguez cf2000d'Arnaud c1000
Ti.Anderson ss2010Willi.Cntrras dh1000
Bogaerts ss1000Pujols ph-dh1000
Seager ss1000Cooper ph-dh2000
Giménez 2b2000Pederson lf2000
Espinal 2b1000Schwarber lf2000
Kirk c2000McNeil 2b1000
Trevino c2010Cronenworth 2b2000

AL0003000003
NL2000000002

E_Ramírez (4). DP_AL 1, NL 0. LOB_AL 7, NL 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Stanton (24), Buxton (23), Goldschmidt (20).

IPHRERBBSO
AL
McClanahan142201
Manoah100003
Valdez W,8-4100000
Blackburn H,0100001
Pérez H,0100000
Cortes H,0100012
López H,02-300000
G.Soto H,11-300010
Holmes H,72-310000
Hendriks H,01-300000
Clase S,19-21100003
NL
Kershaw110011
Alcantara H,0100002
Musgrove H,0100012
Gonsolin L,11-0 BS,0-0143301
Castillo110002
Mantiply100001
Williams110001
Helsley110002
Bednar100010

HBP_Manoah (McNeil), Cortes (d'Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales.

T_3:11. A_52,518 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you