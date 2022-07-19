|AL
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|12
|Ohtani dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|d-Cabrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|f-Martinez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Devers 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|g-France ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Arraez 1b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Buxton cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ti.Anderson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Bogaerts ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Seager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|NL
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Happ cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Betts cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|a-J.Soto ph-cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Riley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|b-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Alonso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Turner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Wills.Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|d'Arnaud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Willi.Contreras dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|c-Pujols ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|e-Cooper ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|McNeil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|AL
|000
|300
|000_3
|8
|1
|NL
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Betts in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 3rd. c-flied out for Willi.Contreras in the 4th. d-grounded out for Ohtani in the 5th. e-struck out for Pujols in the 6th. f-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. g-struck out for Ramírez in the 8th.
E_Ramírez (4). LOB_AL 7, NL 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Stanton (24), off Gonsolin; Buxton (23), off Gonsolin; Goldschmidt (20), off McClanahan. RBIs_Stanton 2 (61), Buxton (43), Betts (47), Goldschmidt (70).
Runners left in scoring position_AL 1 (Martinez); NL 1 (Cooper). RISP_AL 0 for 1; NL 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Machado.
DP_AL 1 (Giménez, Ti.Anderson, Guerrero Jr.).
|AL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|1.71
|Manoah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.28
|Valdez, W, 8-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.66
|Blackburn, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.62
|Pérez, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.68
|Cortes, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.63
|López, H, 0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.62
|G.Soto, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.59
|Holmes, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.31
|Hendriks, H, 0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.35
|Clase, S, 19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|1.41
|NL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.13
|Alcantara, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.76
|Musgrove, H, 0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.42
|Gonsolin, L, 11-0, BS, 0-0
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|29
|2.02
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.77
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.21
|Williams
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.77
|Helsley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.69
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Manoah (McNeil), Cortes (d'Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales.
T_3:11. A_52,518 (56,000).
