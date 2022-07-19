ALABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34383312
Ohtani dh101010.258
d-Cabrera ph-dh100000.287
f-Martinez ph-dh200001.302
Judge rf200002.284
Tucker rf200001.252
Devers 3b000010.324
Ramírez 3b212000.288
g-France ph-1b100001.308
Guerrero Jr. 1b200000.271
Arraez 1b-3b201001.338
Stanton lf211201.237
Benintendi lf200001.317
Buxton cf211101.216
Rodríguez cf200000.275
Ti.Anderson ss201000.310
Bogaerts ss100001.316
Seager ss100000.251
Giménez 2b200002.296
Espinal 2b100010.271
Kirk c200000.315
Trevino c201000.251

NLABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32252210
Acuña Jr. rf311001.265
Happ cf000010.274
Betts cf101100.265
a-J.Soto ph-cf-rf300000.250
Machado 3b200000.303
Riley 3b201001.285
Goldschmidt 1b111100.330
b-Freeman ph100000.321
Alonso 1b000010.265
Cron 1b100000.298
Turner ss201000.306
Swanson ss200000.294
Wills.Contreras c200001.253
d'Arnaud c100000.261
Willi.Contreras dh100001.260
c-Pujols ph-dh100000.215
e-Cooper ph-dh200002.283
Pederson lf200002.252
Schwarber lf200001.208
McNeil 2b100000.300
Cronenworth 2b200001.241

AL000300000_381
NL200000000_250

a-grounded out for Betts in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 3rd. c-flied out for Willi.Contreras in the 4th. d-grounded out for Ohtani in the 5th. e-struck out for Pujols in the 6th. f-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. g-struck out for Ramírez in the 8th.

E_Ramírez (4). LOB_AL 7, NL 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Stanton (24), off Gonsolin; Buxton (23), off Gonsolin; Goldschmidt (20), off McClanahan. RBIs_Stanton 2 (61), Buxton (43), Betts (47), Goldschmidt (70).

Runners left in scoring position_AL 1 (Martinez); NL 1 (Cooper). RISP_AL 0 for 1; NL 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Trevino. GIDP_Machado.

DP_AL 1 (Giménez, Ti.Anderson, Guerrero Jr.).

ALIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan142201231.71
Manoah100003182.28
Valdez, W, 8-4100000112.66
Blackburn, H, 0100001223.62
Pérez, H, 0100000162.68
Cortes, H, 0100012272.63
López, H, 02-30000031.62
G.Soto, H, 11-30001072.59
Holmes, H, 72-310000111.31
Hendriks, H, 01-30000032.35
Clase, S, 19-21100003101.41
NLIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw110011172.13
Alcantara, H, 0100002131.76
Musgrove, H, 0100012162.42
Gonsolin, L, 11-0, BS, 0-0143301292.02
Castillo110002142.77
Mantiply10000192.21
Williams110001141.77
Helsley110002170.69
Bednar100010192.89

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-0. HBP_Manoah (McNeil), Cortes (d'Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales.

T_3:11. A_52,518 (56,000).

