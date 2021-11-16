Name, AffiliationChapter1st2nd3rd
Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.comBALServaisLaRussaCash
Dave Ginsburg, The Associated PressBALServaisLaRussaCash
Ian Browne, MLB.comBOSCashCoraServais
Chris Cotillo, MassLiveBOSCashServaisCora
Scott Merkin, MLB.comCHICashLaRussaServais
Scot Gregor, Daily HeraldCHIBakerMontoyoServais
Tom Withers, Associated PressCLEServaisCashMontoyo
Joe Noga, cleveland.comCLEServaisBakerCash
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.comDETBakerServaisCash
Chris McCosky, Detroit NewsDETCashServaisHinch
Brian McTaggart, MLB.comHOUCashServaisHinch
Jesus Ortiz, Our Esquina SportsHOUCashBakerLaRussa
Sam Mellinger, KC StarKCCashServaisBaker
Alec Lewis, The AthleticKCCashServaisHinch
Sam Blum, The AthleticLACashServaisLaRussa
Jim Alexander, Southern Calif. News GroupLAMontoyoServaisLaRussa
La Velle Neal III, Minneapolis Star TribuneMINCashServaisBaker
Dave Campbell, Associated PressMINMontoyoServaisBaker
Pete Caldera, Bergen RecordNYCashCoraBaker
Ken Davidoff, New York PostNYCoraCashBaker
Josh Dubow, The Associated PressOAKCashServaisBaker
Shayna Rubin, Bay Area News GroupOAKCashServaisBaker
Shiho Sasaki, Jiji PressSEACashServaisBaker
Maury Brown, ForbesSEAServaisBakerCash
John Romano, Tampa Bay TimesTBCashBakerServais
Mark Didtler, AP Freelance WriterTBCashCoraMontoyo
Jeff Wilson, Jeff Wilson’s Texas Rangers NewsletterTEXCashBakerServais
TR Sullivan, At-LargeTEXCashLaRussaServais
Mike Wilner, Toronto StarTORMontoyoServaisCash
Mike Harrington, Buffalo NewsTORCashMontoyoCora

