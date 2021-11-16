|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.com
|BAL
|Servais
|La
|Russa
|Cash
|Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press
|BAL
|Servais
|La
|Russa
|Cash
|Ian Browne, MLB.com
|BOS
|Cash
|Cora
|Servais
|Chris Cotillo, MassLive
|BOS
|Cash
|Servais
|Cora
|Scott Merkin, MLB.com
|CHI
|Cash
|La
|Russa
|Servais
|Scot Gregor, Daily Herald
|CHI
|Baker
|Montoyo
|Servais
|Tom Withers, Associated Press
|CLE
|Servais
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Joe Noga, cleveland.com
|CLE
|Servais
|Baker
|Cash
|Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com
|DET
|Baker
|Servais
|Cash
|Chris McCosky, Detroit News
|DET
|Cash
|Servais
|Hinch
|Brian McTaggart, MLB.com
|HOU
|Cash
|Servais
|Hinch
|Jesus Ortiz, Our Esquina Sports
|HOU
|Cash
|Baker
|La
|Russa
|Sam Mellinger, KC Star
|KC
|Cash
|Servais
|Baker
|Alec Lewis, The Athletic
|KC
|Cash
|Servais
|Hinch
|Sam Blum, The Athletic
|LA
|Cash
|Servais
|La
|Russa
|Jim Alexander, Southern Calif. News Group
|LA
|Montoyo
|Servais
|La
|Russa
|La Velle Neal III, Minneapolis Star Tribune
|MIN
|Cash
|Servais
|Baker
|Dave Campbell, Associated Press
|MIN
|Montoyo
|Servais
|Baker
|Pete Caldera, Bergen Record
|NY
|Cash
|Cora
|Baker
|Ken Davidoff, New York Post
|NY
|Cora
|Cash
|Baker
|Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
|OAK
|Cash
|Servais
|Baker
|Shayna Rubin, Bay Area News Group
|OAK
|Cash
|Servais
|Baker
|Shiho Sasaki, Jiji Press
|SEA
|Cash
|Servais
|Baker
|Maury Brown, Forbes
|SEA
|Servais
|Baker
|Cash
|John Romano, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Cash
|Baker
|Servais
|Mark Didtler, AP Freelance Writer
|TB
|Cash
|Cora
|Montoyo
|Jeff Wilson, Jeff Wilson’s Texas Rangers Newsletter
|TEX
|Cash
|Baker
|Servais
|TR Sullivan, At-Large
|TEX
|Cash
|La
|Russa
|Servais
|Mike Wilner, Toronto Star
|TOR
|Montoyo
|Servais
|Cash
|Mike Harrington, Buffalo News
|TOR
|Cash
|Montoyo
|Cora
agate AP
AL Manager of the Year Voting Ballots
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
