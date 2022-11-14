A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.

Name,AffiliationChapter1st2nd3rd
Dave Ginsburg, The Associated PressBALRodriguezRutschmanWittJr.
Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.comBALRodriguezRutschmanKwan
David Laurila, FanGraphsBOSRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Rob Bradford, WEEI.comBOSRodriguezKwanRutschman
Scott Gregor, Daily HeraldCHIRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Scott Merkin, MLB.comCHIRodriguezKwanRutschman
Tom Withers, The Associated PressCLERodriguezKwanWittJr.
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.comCLERodriguezRutschmanKwan
Jason Beck, MLB.comDETRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Evan Woodbery, MLive Media GroupDETRodriguezKwanRutschman
Alyson Footer, MLB.comHOURodriguezRutschmanPena
Kristie Rieken, The Associated PressHOURodriguezRutschmanKirby
David Brown, Bally SportsKCRodriguezKwanRutschman
Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City StarKCRodriguezWittJr.Pena
Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports NewsLARodriguezKwanRutschman
Jeff Fletcher, OC RegisterLARodriguezRutschmanKwan
Dave Campbell, The Associated PressMINRodriguezKwanRutschman
Dan Hayes, The AthleticMINRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Pete Caldera, Bergen RecordNYRodriguezKwanRutschman
Erik Boland, New York NewsdayNYRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Steve Kroner, San Francisco ChronicleOAKRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Melissa Lockard, The AthleticOAKRodriguezRutschmanWittJr.
Matt Calkins, Seattle TimesSEARodriguezRutschmanKwan
Tim Booth, The Associated PressSEARodriguezRutschmanKwan
Adam Berry, MLB.comTBRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay TimesTBRodriguezKwanRutschman
Evan Grant, Dallas Morning NewsTEXRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Jaeho Kim, MK SportsTEXRodriguezRutschmanKwan
Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet.caTORRutschmanRodriguezWittJr.
Scott Mitchell, TSNTORRodriguezKwanRutschman

