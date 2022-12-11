FGFTReb
ALABAMA (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rice351-40-12-5332
Barber282-42-21-2408
Barker160-20-00-0100
Davis338-163-52-65324
Nye232-40-00-0006
Wade-Warren10-00-00-0000
Abrams262-71-22-6027
Cobbins40-00-00-2020
McQueen151-32-20-1145
Mingo-Young172-40-01-4034
Weathers20-00-00-0100
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20018-448-129-31151756

Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Davis 5-13, Barber 2-4, Nye 2-4, Abrams 2-5, McQueen 1-1, Barker 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 4, Barker 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Davis 4, McQueen 3, Mingo-Young 3, Abrams 2, Rice 1, Barber 1, Barker 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (Mingo-Young 2, Davis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN MISS. (5-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funeus312-42-47-8106
Grayson357-140-04-41114
Bracey263-91-21-3117
Davis375-150-20-33111
Gross160-20-00-1130
Leake50-10-00-0000
Cornfield171-23-40-4345
Warren241-60-00-3112
Watkins91-10-02-4102
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20020-546-1216-37121147

Percentages: FG 37.037, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Davis 1-4, Bracey 0-1, Gross 0-2, Warren 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Cornfield 3, Team 2, Funeus 1, Grayson 1, Bracey 1, Davis 1, Gross 1, Warren 1, Watkins 1)

Steals: 5 (Bracey 3, Cornfield 1, Watkins 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alabama816181456
Southern Miss.128171047

A_1,037

Officials_Molly Caldwell, Tommi Paris, Timothy Greene

