ALABAMA (7-2)
Rice 1-4 0-1 2, Barber 2-4 2-2 8, Barker 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 8-16 3-5 24, Nye 2-4 0-0 6, Wade-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Abrams 2-7 1-2 7, Cobbins 0-0 0-0 0, McQueen 1-3 2-2 5, Mingo-Young 2-4 0-0 4, Weathers 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-44 8-12 56
SOUTHERN MISS. (5-4)
Funeus 2-4 2-4 6, Grayson 7-14 0-0 14, Bracey 3-9 1-2 7, Davis 5-15 0-2 11, Gross 0-2 0-0 0, Leake 0-1 0-0 0, Cornfield 1-2 3-4 5, Warren 1-6 0-0 2, Watkins 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 20-54 6-12 47
|Alabama
|8
|16
|18
|14
|—
|56
|Southern Miss.
|12
|8
|17
|10
|—
|47
3-Point Goals_Alabama 12-30 (Barber 2-4, Barker 0-1, Davis 5-13, Nye 2-4, Abrams 2-5, McQueen 1-1, Mingo-Young 0-2), Southern Miss. 1-10 (Bracey 0-1, Davis 1-4, Gross 0-2, Warren 0-3). Assists_Alabama 15 (Davis 5), Southern Miss. 12 (Cornfield 3, Davis 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 31 (Abrams 6, Davis 6), Southern Miss. 37 (Funeus 8). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Southern Miss. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,037.
