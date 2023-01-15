FGFTReb
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rice292-37-144-111411
Barber381-86-60-4409
Barker335-134-50-53416
McQueen356-142-20-33314
Nye353-90-00-0028
Wade-Warren10-00-00-0000
Cobbins212-41-10-6015
Weathers50-20-01-1010
Cunningham30-00-00-0020
Team00-00-03-9000
Totals20019-5320-288-39111763

Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1)

Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)

Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI (16-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins311-82-52-3104
Scott364-113-34-143211
Singleton212-60-22-3054
Baker354-153-41-62412
Taylor160-40-01-1150
Davis153-62-22-4018
Igbokwe120-20-00-3130
Eaton71-20-00-0003
Salary216-91-20-41216
Thompson60-10-00-0110
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20021-6411-1814-42102358

Percentages: FG 32.813, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Salary 3-3, Baker 1-2, Eaton 1-2, Collins 0-6, Singleton 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Davis 0-1, Thompson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Scott 1, Baker 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Scott 4, Davis 3, Baker 2, Igbokwe 2, Singleton 1, Salary 1)

Steals: 3 (Baker 2, Scott 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alabama916152363
Mississippi171082358

A_3,630

Officials_Teresa Stuck, Nykesha Thompson, Brian Hall

