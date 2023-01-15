ALABAMA (14-4)
Rice 2-3 7-14 11, Barber 1-8 6-6 9, Barker 5-13 4-5 16, McQueen 6-14 2-2 14, Nye 3-9 0-0 8, Wade-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Cobbins 2-4 1-1 5, Weathers 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 20-28 63
MISSISSIPPI (16-3)
Collins 1-8 2-5 4, Scott 4-11 3-3 11, Singleton 2-6 0-2 4, Baker 4-15 3-4 12, Taylor 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 3-6 2-2 8, Igbokwe 0-2 0-0 0, Eaton 1-2 0-0 3, Salary 6-9 1-2 16, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 11-18 58
|Alabama
|9
|16
|15
|23
|—
|63
|Mississippi
|17
|10
|8
|23
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_Alabama 5-13 (Barber 1-5, Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Cobbins 0-1), Mississippi 5-18 (Collins 0-6, Singleton 0-1, Baker 1-2, Taylor 0-2, Davis 0-1, Eaton 1-2, Salary 3-3, Thompson 0-1). Assists_Alabama 11 (Barber 4), Mississippi 10 (Scott 3). Fouled Out_Mississippi Singleton, Taylor. Rebounds_Alabama 39 (Rice 11), Mississippi 42 (Scott 14). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Mississippi 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.