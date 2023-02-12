AUBURN (13-11)
Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 5-8 5-7 15, Scott-Grayson 1-4 0-0 2, Shaw 0-5 0-0 0, Wells 2-12 2-2 6, Pratcher 0-0 0-0 0, Akinbolawa 0-0 1-2 1, Precious Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Bostic 1-5 2-2 4, Coulibaly 6-20 1-4 13, Duhon 2-6 1-2 5, Jakayla Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, McFadden 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-62 12-19 46
ALABAMA (19-6)
Rice 2-5 0-0 4, Barber 1-2 2-2 5, Barker 4-8 3-3 11, Davis 7-14 3-4 18, Nye 4-9 1-1 11, Abrams 2-3 0-0 5, Cobbins 5-6 0-0 10, McQueen 1-2 2-3 4, Weathers 0-3 1-2 1, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-52 12-15 69
|Auburn
|8
|13
|13
|12
|—
|46
|Alabama
|11
|20
|21
|17
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Auburn 0-16 (Scott-Grayson 0-1, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-5, Coulibaly 0-4, J.Johnson 0-2), Alabama 5-19 (Barber 1-2, Barker 0-1, Davis 1-7, Nye 2-5, Abrams 1-2, Weathers 0-2). Assists_Auburn 6 (Bostic 2), Alabama 14 (Barker 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Rice. Rebounds_Auburn 34 (Coulibaly 10), Alabama 45 (Davis 17). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Alabama 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.