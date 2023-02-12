FGFTReb
ALABAMA (19-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rice152-50-00-4054
Barber261-22-20-3025
Barker294-83-30-35411
Davis327-143-43-174118
Nye254-91-10-11211
Abrams92-30-00-2015
Cobbins255-60-03-30110
McQueen151-22-30-3104
Weathers170-31-21-1331
Cunningham70-00-00-0030
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20026-5212-1512-45142269

Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Nye 2-5, Barber 1-2, Davis 1-7, Abrams 1-2, Barker 0-1, Weathers 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Nye 2, Barker 1, Cunningham 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Barker 7, Davis 5, Nye 3, Rice 2, Cobbins 1, Weathers 1, Cunningham 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Davis 3, Weathers 2, Barber 1, Barker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
AUBURN (13-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Levy50-00-00-1000
Richardson265-85-75-80315
Scott-Grayson191-40-00-1112
Shaw230-50-01-1000
Wells302-122-21-4026
Pratcher40-00-00-0010
Akinbolawa70-01-21-1001
Precious Johnson30-00-01-1000
Bostic201-52-21-3244
Coulibaly356-201-45-101213
Duhon222-61-20-0135
Jakayla Johnson50-20-00-0010
McFadden10-00-00-0110
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20017-6212-1918-3461846

Percentages: FG 27.419, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 0-16, .000 (Scott-Grayson 0-1, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-5, Coulibaly 0-4, J.Johnson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Richardson 1, Wells 1, Coulibaly 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Bostic 4, Scott-Grayson 3, Coulibaly 3, Shaw 2, Richardson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Scott-Grayson 3, Wells 2, Coulibaly 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Duhon 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Auburn813131246
Alabama1120211769

A_2,735

Officials_Kaz Beverley, Dawn Marsh, Denise Brooks

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you