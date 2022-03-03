ALABAMA (17-12)
Craig Cruce 4-6 0-0 10, Abrams 7-16 9-12 24, Barber 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 9-16 3-4 26, Mingo-Young 2-7 1-2 5, Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 3-4 0-1 7, Totals 26-55 13-19 74
GEORGIA (20-9)
Staiti 5-7 3-4 14, Barker 0-3 0-0 0, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Coombs 1-4 1-2 3, Morrison 6-16 4-4 18, Bates 2-5 0-0 4, Isaacs 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholson 1-2 4-7 6, Hylton 1-2 0-0 3, Richardson 4-10 3-4 12, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 15-21 62
|Alabama
|18
|19
|17
|20
|—
|74
|Georgia
|10
|12
|23
|17
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Alabama 9-18 (Craig Cruce 2-3, Abrams 1-4, Barber 0-2, Davis 5-6, Mingo-Young 0-1, Sutton 1-2), Georgia 5-12 (Staiti 1-1, Barker 0-3, Morrison 2-4, Hylton 1-1, Richardson 1-3). Assists_Alabama 11 (Barber 5), Georgia 14 (Coombs 7). Fouled Out_Georgia Morrison. Rebounds_Alabama 32 (Abrams 7), Georgia 32 (Nicholson 9). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Georgia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,500.