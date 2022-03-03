FGFTReb
ALABAMA (17-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Craig Cruce244-60-03-60410
Abrams377-169-122-71124
Barber330-40-00-1520
Davis399-163-40-50326
Mingo-Young352-71-22-5325
Rice161-20-01-2042
Gordon10-00-00-0000
Sutton153-40-10-1217
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20026-5513-1911-32111774

Percentages: FG 47.3, FT 68.4.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, 50.0 (Davis 5-6, Craig Cruce 2-3, Abrams 1-4, Sutton 1-2, Barber 0-2, Mingo-Young 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rice 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Abrams 5, Davis 2, Team 2, Craig Cruce 1, Barber 1, Rice 1, Sutton 1)

Steals: 9 (Davis 5, Rice 2, Barber 1, Mingo-Young 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GEORGIA (20-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Staiti215-73-41-50114
Barker130-30-01-2000
Chapman131-20-01-2312
Coombs291-41-21-2723
Morrison366-164-40-22518
Bates212-50-00-2114
Isaacs120-10-01-3040
Nicholson161-24-73-9106
Hylton81-20-00-0003
Richardson294-103-41-20212
Smith20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20021-5215-2112-32141662

Percentages: FG 40.4, FT 71.4.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, 41.7 (Morrison 2-4, Staiti 1-1, Hylton 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Barker 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Nicholson 3, Bates 2, Staiti 1, Coombs 1, Richardson 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Morrison 4, Coombs 3, Staiti 2, Barker 2, Chapman 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 1, Hylton 1, Richardson 1)

Steals: 3 (Chapman 1, Morrison 1, Isaacs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alabama1819172074
Georgia1012231762

A_6,500

Officials_Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Michael McConnell, Natasha Camy

