|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (17-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Craig Cruce
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|4
|10
|Abrams
|37
|7-16
|9-12
|2-7
|1
|1
|24
|Barber
|33
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|0
|Davis
|39
|9-16
|3-4
|0-5
|0
|3
|26
|Mingo-Young
|35
|2-7
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|2
|5
|Rice
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Gordon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton
|15
|3-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|13-19
|11-32
|11
|17
|74
Percentages: FG 47.3, FT 68.4.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, 50.0 (Davis 5-6, Craig Cruce 2-3, Abrams 1-4, Sutton 1-2, Barber 0-2, Mingo-Young 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rice 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Abrams 5, Davis 2, Team 2, Craig Cruce 1, Barber 1, Rice 1, Sutton 1)
Steals: 9 (Davis 5, Rice 2, Barber 1, Mingo-Young 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (20-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Staiti
|21
|5-7
|3-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|14
|Barker
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|2
|Coombs
|29
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|7
|2
|3
|Morrison
|36
|6-16
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|5
|18
|Bates
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Isaacs
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|Nicholson
|16
|1-2
|4-7
|3-9
|1
|0
|6
|Hylton
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Richardson
|29
|4-10
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|12
|Smith
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|15-21
|12-32
|14
|16
|62
Percentages: FG 40.4, FT 71.4.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, 41.7 (Morrison 2-4, Staiti 1-1, Hylton 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Barker 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Nicholson 3, Bates 2, Staiti 1, Coombs 1, Richardson 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Morrison 4, Coombs 3, Staiti 2, Barker 2, Chapman 2, Bates 2, Nicholson 1, Hylton 1, Richardson 1)
Steals: 3 (Chapman 1, Morrison 1, Isaacs 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Alabama
|18
|19
|17
|20
|—
|74
|Georgia
|10
|12
|23
|17
|—
|62
A_6,500
Officials_Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Michael McConnell, Natasha Camy