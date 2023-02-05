ALABAMA (17-6)
Rice 2-5 2-2 6, Barber 3-7 4-4 13, Barker 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 13-21 5-5 33, Nye 3-6 3-3 10, Cobbins 2-4 0-0 4, McQueen 0-2 2-2 2, Weathers 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 18-18 76
MISSOURI (15-9)
Frank 7-12 11-11 26, Kelly 0-3 1-2 1, Dembele 0-3 2-2 2, Hansen 1-9 4-4 7, Troup 5-7 0-1 13, Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 2-6 0-0 4, Judd 5-5 0-0 12, Kroenke 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 22-49 18-20 69
|Alabama
|13
|14
|24
|25
|—
|76
|Missouri
|19
|11
|17
|22
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Alabama 6-22 (Barber 3-6, Barker 0-4, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1), Missouri 7-13 (Frank 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Troup 3-3, Gilbert 0-1, Judd 2-2). Assists_Alabama 10 (Davis 3), Missouri 8 (Dembele 2, Kelly 2, Troup 2). Fouled Out_Missouri Judd. Rebounds_Alabama 32 (Barker 8, Davis 8), Missouri 25 (Smith 8). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Missouri 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,698.
