FGFTReb
ALABAMA (17-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rice252-52-20-2136
Barber373-74-40-22313
Barker293-82-20-8238
Davis3813-215-54-83133
Nye303-63-32-40410
Cobbins202-40-00-3034
McQueen120-22-20-2102
Weathers80-10-00-0100
Cunningham10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20026-5418-188-32101776

Percentages: FG 48.148, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Barber 3-6, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Barker 0-4, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobbins 1, Rice 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Barker 3, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Rice 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)

Steals: 6 (Davis 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1, Weathers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSOURI (15-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank387-1211-110-71226
Kelly140-31-20-1211
Dembele280-32-20-3242
Hansen241-94-41-3017
Troup325-70-10-02113
Linthacum30-00-00-0000
Gilbert142-60-00-0014
Judd235-50-02-30512
Kroenke00-00-00-0000
Smith242-40-02-8114
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4918-205-2581669

Percentages: FG 44.898, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Troup 3-3, Judd 2-2, Frank 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Gilbert 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Frank 2, Gilbert 1, Kelly 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Judd 5, Smith 3, Hansen 2, Troup 2, Team 2, Dembele 1, Gilbert 1)

Steals: 7 (Frank 2, Hansen 2, Smith 2, Kelly 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alabama1314242576
Missouri1911172269

A_3,698

Officials_Ify Seales, Bill Larance, Joseph Vaszily

