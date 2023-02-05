|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (17-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rice
|25
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|6
|Barber
|37
|3-7
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|3
|13
|Barker
|29
|3-8
|2-2
|0-8
|2
|3
|8
|Davis
|38
|13-21
|5-5
|4-8
|3
|1
|33
|Nye
|30
|3-6
|3-3
|2-4
|0
|4
|10
|Cobbins
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|McQueen
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Weathers
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Cunningham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|18-18
|8-32
|10
|17
|76
Percentages: FG 48.148, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Barber 3-6, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Barker 0-4, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobbins 1, Rice 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Barker 3, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Rice 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
Steals: 6 (Davis 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1, Weathers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (15-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frank
|38
|7-12
|11-11
|0-7
|1
|2
|26
|Kelly
|14
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|1
|Dembele
|28
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|2
|Hansen
|24
|1-9
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Troup
|32
|5-7
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|13
|Linthacum
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbert
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Judd
|23
|5-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|5
|12
|Kroenke
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|18-20
|5-25
|8
|16
|69
Percentages: FG 44.898, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Troup 3-3, Judd 2-2, Frank 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Gilbert 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Frank 2, Gilbert 1, Kelly 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Judd 5, Smith 3, Hansen 2, Troup 2, Team 2, Dembele 1, Gilbert 1)
Steals: 7 (Frank 2, Hansen 2, Smith 2, Kelly 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Alabama
|13
|14
|24
|25
|—
|76
|Missouri
|19
|11
|17
|22
|—
|69
A_3,698
Officials_Ify Seales, Bill Larance, Joseph Vaszily
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.