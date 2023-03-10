|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blaise Akonobi
|27
|1-2
|5-7
|0-9
|1
|0
|7
|E.Williams
|14
|1-2
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Hicks
|30
|4-9
|6-9
|1-6
|2
|2
|14
|Thompson
|35
|8-13
|6-8
|1-2
|3
|1
|27
|Tucker
|35
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|3
|Downey
|19
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|7
|Powell
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|2
|Brewer
|11
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|7
|Lee
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Tavares de Brito
|3
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Randall
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Harvell
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|26-35
|11-36
|12
|21
|77
Percentages: FG .468, FT .743.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Thompson 5-9, Brewer 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Downey 0-2, Hicks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Williams 3, Blaise Akonobi, Brewer).
Turnovers: 14 (E.Williams 5, Thompson 3, Blaise Akonobi 2, Harvell, Lee, Randall, Tucker).
Steals: 11 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Thompson 2, E.Williams, Lee, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ndumanya
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|2
|T.Williams
|24
|1-4
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|3
|2
|Byrd
|25
|1-7
|2-6
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Etienne
|24
|2-6
|7-7
|1-1
|2
|3
|11
|Whitley
|35
|6-13
|6-8
|1-4
|1
|3
|18
|Lyons
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Woods
|15
|3-4
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|9
|Allen
|11
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|9
|Rollins
|9
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Reynolds
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Jari.Wilkens
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Jaro.Wilkens
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-53
|19-26
|9-22
|9
|25
|63
Percentages: FG .377, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Allen 3-4, Byrd 1-4, Lyons 0-1, Rollins 0-1, Woods 0-1, T.Williams 0-2, Etienne 0-3, Whitley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lyons 2, Allen).
Turnovers: 13 (Whitley 6, Byrd 3, Lyons 2, Etienne, Ndumanya).
Steals: 8 (Etienne 2, Allen, Lyons, Ndumanya, Rollins, Whitley, Woods).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama A&M
|36
|41
|—
|77
|Southern U.
|23
|40
|—
|63
A_1,067 (8,508).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.