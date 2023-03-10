FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blaise Akonobi271-25-70-9107
E.Williams141-20-10-3112
Hicks304-96-91-62214
Thompson358-136-81-23127
Tucker351-70-01-1233
Downey193-61-22-4137
Powell151-20-04-5022
Brewer113-50-02-5137
Lee80-02-20-0012
Tavares de Brito30-12-20-0002
Randall20-02-20-1132
Harvell10-02-20-0022
Totals20022-4726-3511-36122177

Percentages: FG .468, FT .743.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Thompson 5-9, Brewer 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Tavares de Brito 0-1, Downey 0-2, Hicks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Williams 3, Blaise Akonobi, Brewer).

Turnovers: 14 (E.Williams 5, Thompson 3, Blaise Akonobi 2, Harvell, Lee, Randall, Tucker).

Steals: 11 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Thompson 2, E.Williams, Lee, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ndumanya151-30-02-5032
T.Williams241-40-11-5132
Byrd251-72-61-2125
Etienne242-67-71-12311
Whitley356-136-81-41318
Lyons251-40-01-2022
Woods153-43-30-1339
Allen113-70-01-1109
Rollins91-21-10-0013
Reynolds81-20-00-0022
Jari.Wilkens60-00-01-1030
Jaro.Wilkens30-10-00-0000
Totals20020-5319-269-2292563

Percentages: FG .377, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Allen 3-4, Byrd 1-4, Lyons 0-1, Rollins 0-1, Woods 0-1, T.Williams 0-2, Etienne 0-3, Whitley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lyons 2, Allen).

Turnovers: 13 (Whitley 6, Byrd 3, Lyons 2, Etienne, Ndumanya).

Steals: 8 (Etienne 2, Allen, Lyons, Ndumanya, Rollins, Whitley, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M364177
Southern U.234063

A_1,067 (8,508).

A_1,067 (8,508).

