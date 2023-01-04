ARK.-PINE BLUFF (4-11)
Plet 0-3 2-2 2, Doss 5-13 2-4 12, Reinhart 2-6 0-0 6, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Ware 2-5 0-2 5, Harris 4-9 5-5 14, Milton 7-16 1-3 19, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-16 66.
ALABAMA ST. (4-11)
O'Neal 8-16 2-2 18, Posey 2-4 2-3 6, Madlock 1-5 3-4 5, McCoy 3-10 0-0 7, Range 7-13 0-0 16, Anderson 3-10 9-10 15, E.Coleman 4-7 0-0 10, Madison 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-66 16-19 80.
Halftime_Alabama St. 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 10-29 (Milton 4-7, Reinhart 2-6, Curry 2-8, Ware 1-1, Harris 1-5, Doss 0-2), Alabama St. 6-23 (E.Coleman 2-5, Range 2-5, Madison 1-1, McCoy 1-8, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 32 (Doss, Curry, Harris 7), Alabama St. 45 (O'Neal 18). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Doss 4), Alabama St. 14 (Anderson 7). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 16, Alabama St. 13. A_417 (7,400).
