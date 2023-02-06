FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reynolds227-133-43-30117
Williams222-46-61-40111
Byrd280-40-01-3020
Etienne243-120-03-7326
Whitley261-90-02-8043
Lyons224-82-42-40210
Ndumanya184-50-05-7028
Woods120-20-00-2320
Rollins111-40-01-2002
Allen93-70-02-3017
Jari.Wilkens60-22-20-0002
Totals20025-7013-1620-4361766

Percentages: FG .357, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds).

Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley).

Steals: 6 (Etienne 2, Allen, Byrd, Whitley, Woods).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson365-139-131-44019
Coleman235-101-12-64513
O'Neal296-80-05-80212
Madlock393-91-11-7617
McCoy384-90-02-52212
Parker130-30-00-2110
Posey132-54-42-2008
McCray91-20-00-2022
Totals20026-5915-1913-36171373

Percentages: FG .441, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (McCoy 4-7, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-2, Madlock 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (O'Neal 6, Coleman).

Turnovers: 13 (Madlock 4, Anderson 3, Posey 2, Coleman, McCray, O'Neal, Parker).

Steals: 6 (Madlock 4, Anderson, Coleman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U.313566
Alabama St.363773

A_1,242 (7,400).

