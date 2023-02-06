|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reynolds
|22
|7-13
|3-4
|3-3
|0
|1
|17
|Williams
|22
|2-4
|6-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|11
|Byrd
|28
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Etienne
|24
|3-12
|0-0
|3-7
|3
|2
|6
|Whitley
|26
|1-9
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|4
|3
|Lyons
|22
|4-8
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|2
|10
|Ndumanya
|18
|4-5
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|2
|8
|Woods
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|0
|Rollins
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|9
|3-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Jari.Wilkens
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-70
|13-16
|20-43
|6
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .357, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 3-27, .111 (Williams 1-3, Allen 1-4, Whitley 1-8, Woods 0-1, Byrd 0-3, Lyons 0-3, Etienne 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Byrd, Lyons, Reynolds).
Turnovers: 13 (Byrd 3, Etienne 3, Reynolds 2, Woods 2, Allen, Ndumanya, Whitley).
Steals: 6 (Etienne 2, Allen, Byrd, Whitley, Woods).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|36
|5-13
|9-13
|1-4
|4
|0
|19
|Coleman
|23
|5-10
|1-1
|2-6
|4
|5
|13
|O'Neal
|29
|6-8
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|2
|12
|Madlock
|39
|3-9
|1-1
|1-7
|6
|1
|7
|McCoy
|38
|4-9
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|12
|Parker
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Posey
|13
|2-5
|4-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|8
|McCray
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|15-19
|13-36
|17
|13
|73
Percentages: FG .441, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (McCoy 4-7, Coleman 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-2, Madlock 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (O'Neal 6, Coleman).
Turnovers: 13 (Madlock 4, Anderson 3, Posey 2, Coleman, McCray, O'Neal, Parker).
Steals: 6 (Madlock 4, Anderson, Coleman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern U.
|31
|35
|—
|66
|Alabama St.
|36
|37
|—
|73
A_1,242 (7,400).
Commented
