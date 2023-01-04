FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Plet130-32-22-2142
Doss395-132-43-74312
Reinhart372-60-00-1026
Curry333-90-02-7018
Ware72-50-21-2035
Harris374-95-50-71114
Milton337-161-30-62219
Virden10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-6110-168-3281666

Percentages: FG .377, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Milton 4-7, Reinhart 2-6, Curry 2-8, Ware 1-1, Harris 1-5, Doss 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Reinhart).

Turnovers: 13 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet, Reinhart, Ware).

Steals: 1 (Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
O'Neal308-162-210-181018
Posey122-42-32-4006
Madlock341-53-41-6545
McCoy313-100-00-1037
Range397-130-01-81216
Anderson293-109-101-57215
E.Coleman204-70-00-30210
Madison51-10-00-0003
Totals20029-6616-1915-45141380

Percentages: FG .439, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (E.Coleman 2-5, Range 2-5, Madison 1-1, McCoy 1-8, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Anderson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Madlock, McCoy, O'Neal, Range).

Turnovers: 10 (Madlock 3, Anderson 2, Posey 2, E.Coleman, McCoy, Range).

Steals: 5 (Range 3, E.Coleman, Madlock).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff363066
Alabama St.374380

A_417 (7,400).

