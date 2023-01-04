|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Plet
|13
|0-3
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|4
|2
|Doss
|39
|5-13
|2-4
|3-7
|4
|3
|12
|Reinhart
|37
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Curry
|33
|3-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|1
|8
|Ware
|7
|2-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Harris
|37
|4-9
|5-5
|0-7
|1
|1
|14
|Milton
|33
|7-16
|1-3
|0-6
|2
|2
|19
|Virden
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|10-16
|8-32
|8
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Milton 4-7, Reinhart 2-6, Curry 2-8, Ware 1-1, Harris 1-5, Doss 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Reinhart).
Turnovers: 13 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet, Reinhart, Ware).
Steals: 1 (Harris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|O'Neal
|30
|8-16
|2-2
|10-18
|1
|0
|18
|Posey
|12
|2-4
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Madlock
|34
|1-5
|3-4
|1-6
|5
|4
|5
|McCoy
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Range
|39
|7-13
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|2
|16
|Anderson
|29
|3-10
|9-10
|1-5
|7
|2
|15
|E.Coleman
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|10
|Madison
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-66
|16-19
|15-45
|14
|13
|80
Percentages: FG .439, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (E.Coleman 2-5, Range 2-5, Madison 1-1, McCoy 1-8, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Anderson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Madlock, McCoy, O'Neal, Range).
Turnovers: 10 (Madlock 3, Anderson 2, Posey 2, E.Coleman, McCoy, Range).
Steals: 5 (Range 3, E.Coleman, Madlock).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|36
|30
|—
|66
|Alabama St.
|37
|43
|—
|80
A_417 (7,400).
