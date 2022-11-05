|Alcorn St.
|3
|6
|0
|7
|7
|—
|23
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|13
|3
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
ALCN_FG Kiani 21, 03:42
Second Quarter
ALCN_FG Kiani 46, 13:48
ALCN_FG Kiani 23, 09:40
Third Quarter
PV_Washington 24 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 12:10
PV_Connley 20 run (kick failed), 05:12
Fourth Quarter
PV_FG Reyes 34, 14:36
ALCN_Leatherwood 5 run (Kiani kick), 06:48
Overtime
ALCN_Howard 2 run (Kiani kick)
|ALCN
|PV
|First downs
|16
|19
|Rushes-yards
|44-218
|48-167
|Passing
|82
|142
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-22-0
|13-26-1
|Return Yards
|53
|84
|Punts-Avg.
|7-35.4
|6-32.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-25
|10-64
|Time of Possession
|27:28
|32:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 29-125, Ja. Leatherwood 6-41, Ni. Duffey 5-24, Ma. Jones 1-22, Tr. Lawrence 2-6, Team 1-0. Prairie View, Ja. Stewart 20-94, Tr. Connley 16-38, Co. Wisham 3-11, Ch. Herron 2-11, Be. Goodwater 5-9, Ty. Holden 1-4, Team 1-0.
PASSING_Alcorn St., Tr. Lawrence 7-22-0-82. Prairie View, Tr. Connley 13-26-1-142.
RECEIVING_Alcorn St., CJ. Bolar 2-42, Mo. Hunt 3-32, Ma. Rodgers 1-6, Ja. Howard 1-2. Prairie View, Ch. Herron 4-54, Co. Washington 4-37, Ja. Howard 1-18, Kh. Simmons 1-15, Co. Ricks 1-10, Tr. Jones 1-6, Be. Goodwater 1-2.
