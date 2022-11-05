Alcorn St.3607723
Prairie View00133016

First Quarter

ALCN_FG Kiani 21, 03:42

Second Quarter

ALCN_FG Kiani 46, 13:48

ALCN_FG Kiani 23, 09:40

Third Quarter

PV_Washington 24 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 12:10

PV_Connley 20 run (kick failed), 05:12

Fourth Quarter

PV_FG Reyes 34, 14:36

ALCN_Leatherwood 5 run (Kiani kick), 06:48

Overtime

ALCN_Howard 2 run (Kiani kick)

ALCNPV
First downs1619
Rushes-yards44-21848-167
Passing82142
Comp-Att-Int7-22-013-26-1
Return Yards5384
Punts-Avg.7-35.46-32.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards4-2510-64
Time of Possession27:2832:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 29-125, Ja. Leatherwood 6-41, Ni. Duffey 5-24, Ma. Jones 1-22, Tr. Lawrence 2-6, Team 1-0. Prairie View, Ja. Stewart 20-94, Tr. Connley 16-38, Co. Wisham 3-11, Ch. Herron 2-11, Be. Goodwater 5-9, Ty. Holden 1-4, Team 1-0.

PASSING_Alcorn St., Tr. Lawrence 7-22-0-82. Prairie View, Tr. Connley 13-26-1-142.

RECEIVING_Alcorn St., CJ. Bolar 2-42, Mo. Hunt 3-32, Ma. Rodgers 1-6, Ja. Howard 1-2. Prairie View, Ch. Herron 4-54, Co. Washington 4-37, Ja. Howard 1-18, Kh. Simmons 1-15, Co. Ricks 1-10, Tr. Jones 1-6, Be. Goodwater 1-2.

