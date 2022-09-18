Alcorn St.0213630
McNeese St.0314219

Second Quarter

ALCN_Duffey 13 run (Kiani kick), 11:20

ALCN_Howard 11 run (Kiani kick), 06:06

ALCN_Hunt 89 pass from Allen (Kiani kick), 03:36

MCNS_FG Smith 24, 00:33

Third Quarter

MCNS_Durham 14 run (Smith kick), 13:40

ALCN_FG Kiani 29, 02:48

MCNS_Senegal 21 pass from Kadum (Smith kick), 00:39

Fourth Quarter

ALCN_FG Kiani 38, 13:41

MCNS_Team safety, 11:16

ALCN_FG Kiani 21, 06:32

ALCNMCNS
First downs2218
Rushes-yards52-21532-88
Passing189260
Comp-Att-Int15-27-016-33-2
Return Yards044
Punts-Avg.7-32.67-38.1
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalty-Yards3-458-90
Time of Possession32:5827:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Leatherwood 11-80, Ja. Howard 20-74, Ni. Duffey 14-61, Aa. Allen 6-1, Team 1-(minus 1). McNeese St., De. McMahon 10-102, D'A. Durham 10-46, Ma. Pierce 1-14, Kn. Kadum 11-(minus 74).

PASSING_Alcorn St., Aa. Allen 15-27-0-189. McNeese St., Kn. Kadum 16-33-2-260.

RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Mo. Hunt 1-89, Ma. Rodgers 5-70, Ju. Anthony Jr. 2-11, CJ. Bolar 3-7, Ca. Stoudamire 1-7, Ti. McNair Jr. 1-6, Ja. Howard 2-(minus 1). McNeese St., Ma. Pierce 5-80, Ka. Senegal 2-47, De. McMahon 3-42, Jo. McCall 2-37, Ja. Johnson 1-20, D'A. Durham 2-19, Ky. Klink 1-15.

