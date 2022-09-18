|Alcorn St.
|0
|21
|3
|6
|—
|30
|McNeese St.
|0
|3
|14
|2
|—
|19
Second Quarter
ALCN_Duffey 13 run (Kiani kick), 11:20
ALCN_Howard 11 run (Kiani kick), 06:06
ALCN_Hunt 89 pass from Allen (Kiani kick), 03:36
MCNS_FG Smith 24, 00:33
Third Quarter
MCNS_Durham 14 run (Smith kick), 13:40
ALCN_FG Kiani 29, 02:48
MCNS_Senegal 21 pass from Kadum (Smith kick), 00:39
Fourth Quarter
ALCN_FG Kiani 38, 13:41
MCNS_Team safety, 11:16
ALCN_FG Kiani 21, 06:32
|ALCN
|MCNS
|First downs
|22
|18
|Rushes-yards
|52-215
|32-88
|Passing
|189
|260
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|16-33-2
|Return Yards
|0
|44
|Punts-Avg.
|7-32.6
|7-38.1
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-Yards
|3-45
|8-90
|Time of Possession
|32:58
|27:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Leatherwood 11-80, Ja. Howard 20-74, Ni. Duffey 14-61, Aa. Allen 6-1, Team 1-(minus 1). McNeese St., De. McMahon 10-102, D'A. Durham 10-46, Ma. Pierce 1-14, Kn. Kadum 11-(minus 74).
PASSING_Alcorn St., Aa. Allen 15-27-0-189. McNeese St., Kn. Kadum 16-33-2-260.
RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Mo. Hunt 1-89, Ma. Rodgers 5-70, Ju. Anthony Jr. 2-11, CJ. Bolar 3-7, Ca. Stoudamire 1-7, Ti. McNair Jr. 1-6, Ja. Howard 2-(minus 1). McNeese St., Ma. Pierce 5-80, Ka. Senegal 2-47, De. McMahon 3-42, Jo. McCall 2-37, Ja. Johnson 1-20, D'A. Durham 2-19, Ky. Klink 1-15.
