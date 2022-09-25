Ark.-Pine Bluff777021
Alcorn St.73141438

First Quarter

ALCN_Howard 45 run (Kiani kick), 14:42

ARPB_Britten 2 run (Thompson kick), 07:08

Second Quarter

ARPB_Britten 3 run (Thompson kick), 08:45

ALCN_FG Kiani 42, 00:04

Third Quarter

ARPB_Perry 1 run (Thompson kick), 09:35

ALCN_Howard 11 run (Kiani kick), 06:33

ALCN_Howard 24 run (Kiani kick), 00:36

Fourth Quarter

ALCN_Howard 78 run (Kiani kick), 04:47

ALCN_Leatherwood 7 run (Kiani kick), 02:55

ARPBALCN
First downs1622
Rushes-yards34-15847-386
Passing10884
Comp-Att-Int14-31-116-21-0
Return Yards563
Punts-Avg.7-37.65-27.2
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalty-Yards4-404-38
Time of Possession29:4330:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ka. Britten 19-93, Sk. Perry 13-34, Ra. Prince 1-31, Ro. Jones 1-0. Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 24-295, Ni. Duffey 6-44, Ja. Leatherwood 9-35, Aa. Allen 6-8, Team 2-4.

PASSING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 14-31-1-108. Alcorn St., Aa. Allen 16-21-0-84.

RECEIVING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ch. Cochran 6-67, Ja. Williams 2-17, Ra. Prince 3-14, Te. McCray 1-10, Ka. Britten 2-0. Alcorn St., Ak. McNair 2-21, Ju. Anthony Jr. 2-18, C.J. Bolar 2-11, Mo. Hunt 1-10, Te. Adams 1-8, Ni. Duffey 4-7, Ja. Leatherwood 1-5, Ti. McNair Jr. 2-3, Ma. Rodgers 1-1.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you