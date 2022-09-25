|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Alcorn St.
|7
|3
|14
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
ALCN_Howard 45 run (Kiani kick), 14:42
ARPB_Britten 2 run (Thompson kick), 07:08
Second Quarter
ARPB_Britten 3 run (Thompson kick), 08:45
ALCN_FG Kiani 42, 00:04
Third Quarter
ARPB_Perry 1 run (Thompson kick), 09:35
ALCN_Howard 11 run (Kiani kick), 06:33
ALCN_Howard 24 run (Kiani kick), 00:36
Fourth Quarter
ALCN_Howard 78 run (Kiani kick), 04:47
ALCN_Leatherwood 7 run (Kiani kick), 02:55
|ARPB
|ALCN
|First downs
|16
|22
|Rushes-yards
|34-158
|47-386
|Passing
|108
|84
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-31-1
|16-21-0
|Return Yards
|56
|3
|Punts-Avg.
|7-37.6
|5-27.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|4-40
|4-38
|Time of Possession
|29:43
|30:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ka. Britten 19-93, Sk. Perry 13-34, Ra. Prince 1-31, Ro. Jones 1-0. Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 24-295, Ni. Duffey 6-44, Ja. Leatherwood 9-35, Aa. Allen 6-8, Team 2-4.
PASSING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 14-31-1-108. Alcorn St., Aa. Allen 16-21-0-84.
RECEIVING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ch. Cochran 6-67, Ja. Williams 2-17, Ra. Prince 3-14, Te. McCray 1-10, Ka. Britten 2-0. Alcorn St., Ak. McNair 2-21, Ju. Anthony Jr. 2-18, C.J. Bolar 2-11, Mo. Hunt 1-10, Te. Adams 1-8, Ni. Duffey 4-7, Ja. Leatherwood 1-5, Ti. McNair Jr. 2-3, Ma. Rodgers 1-1.
