ALCORN ST. (13-15)
L.Henry 2-4 1-1 5, Joshua 1-5 4-4 7, McQuarters 4-7 0-0 8, Thomas 5-10 1-4 12, O.Walker 1-7 0-0 3, Brewton 3-5 3-4 11, Montgomery 3-12 3-4 11, Agnew 4-11 4-6 12, Marshall 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 26-65 16-23 75.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (14-12)
Hopkins 2-7 3-4 8, Rasas 1-5 1-3 3, Gresham 5-7 2-3 12, Etienne 4-12 5-6 15, P.Henry 2-8 0-0 5, Gilliam 3-8 0-1 7, Nicholas 3-3 3-6 9, J.Walker 4-8 4-5 13, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 18-28 72.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 7-19 (Brewton 2-3, Montgomery 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Joshua 1-2, O.Walker 1-3, Agnew 0-1, L.Henry 0-1, Marshall 0-1), Texas Southern 6-23 (Etienne 2-4, J.Walker 1-2, P.Henry 1-3, Gilliam 1-4, Hopkins 1-5, Lawson 0-1, Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_McQuarters. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 37 (Brewton 8), Texas Southern 41 (Gresham 10). Assists_Alcorn St. 14 (Thomas 5), Texas Southern 11 (Gilliam 5). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 22, Texas Southern 18. A_1,971 (8,100).