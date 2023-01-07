ALABAMA A&M (6-10)
Blaise Akonobi 0-2 2-2 2, Hicks 2-9 0-1 5, Thompson 4-6 0-0 10, Powell 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 6-9 3-7 15, Tucker 1-3 5-6 7, Peek 5-10 0-0 11, Williams 2-2 2-2 6, Brewer 2-7 1-1 5, Randall 5-7 2-2 12, Downey 0-4 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 1-3 1, Tavares de Brito 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 16-25 76.
ALCORN ST. (4-10)
Kendall 4-7 4-4 12, Joshua 4-4 2-2 12, McQuarter 2-5 0-2 4, Thorn 3-8 6-6 13, Montgomery 6-12 8-8 24, Brewton 8-14 5-5 21, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, S.Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 26-29 89.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 4-18 (Thompson 2-3, Peek 1-4, Hicks 1-5, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Brewer 0-2), Alcorn St. 7-15 (Montgomery 4-7, Joshua 2-2, Thorn 1-4, Brewton 0-1, Carter 0-1). Fouled Out_Joshua, McQuarter. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 21 (Blaise Akonobi, Brewer 4), Alcorn St. 32 (Kendall 8). Assists_Alabama A&M 14 (Tucker 5), Alcorn St. 15 (Joshua 4). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 20, Alcorn St. 24. A_1,150 (7,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.