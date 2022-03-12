|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|36
|7-13
|6-8
|5-11
|0
|3
|20
|Parker
|18
|0-1
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Hicks
|36
|6-17
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|20
|Tucker
|40
|4-10
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|4
|8
|D.Smith
|35
|1-10
|4-4
|2-7
|1
|0
|6
|Cortez
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Lee
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-61
|16-19
|11-30
|7
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .344, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hicks 6-11, Parker 0-1, Tucker 0-1, D.Smith 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Tucker).
Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, D.Smith 3, Cortez 2, Parker 2, Williams 2, Tucker).
Steals: 6 (D.Smith 3, Johnson, Tucker, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Agnew
|26
|4-11
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|9
|Henry
|25
|2-4
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|8
|Joshua
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas
|33
|8-13
|3-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|19
|Walker
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Brewton
|32
|6-9
|2-3
|1-11
|1
|3
|15
|McQuarter
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|2
|Montgomery
|17
|5-8
|3-3
|1-1
|1
|0
|14
|King
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|13-18
|5-30
|9
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .482, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Montgomery 1-1, Brewton 1-3, Joshua 0-1, King 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Walker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Brewton, McQuarter).
Turnovers: 11 (Thomas 4, Walker 2, Brewton, Henry, King, Marshall, Montgomery).
Steals: 8 (Henry 2, Walker 2, Agnew, Brewton, Marshall, Montgomery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama A&M
|37
|27
|—
|64
|Alcorn St.
|30
|39
|—
|69
A_579 (8,508).