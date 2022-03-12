FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson367-136-85-110320
Parker180-14-40-1044
Hicks366-172-30-31320
Tucker404-100-02-3348
D.Smith351-104-42-7106
Cortez122-40-01-3124
Lee120-20-00-1110
Williams111-40-01-1012
Totals20021-6116-1911-3071864

Percentages: FG .344, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hicks 6-11, Parker 0-1, Tucker 0-1, D.Smith 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Tucker).

Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, D.Smith 3, Cortez 2, Parker 2, Williams 2, Tucker).

Steals: 6 (D.Smith 3, Johnson, Tucker, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALCORN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Agnew264-111-31-3129
Henry252-44-41-4238
Joshua80-10-00-0120
Thomas338-133-50-42119
Walker261-30-00-4012
Brewton326-92-31-111315
McQuarter221-50-01-3142
Montgomery175-83-31-11014
King70-10-00-0020
Marshall40-10-00-0000
Totals20027-5613-185-3091869

Percentages: FG .482, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Montgomery 1-1, Brewton 1-3, Joshua 0-1, King 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Walker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomas 2, Brewton, McQuarter).

Turnovers: 11 (Thomas 4, Walker 2, Brewton, Henry, King, Marshall, Montgomery).

Steals: 8 (Henry 2, Walker 2, Agnew, Brewton, Marshall, Montgomery).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M372764
Alcorn St.303969

A_579 (8,508).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

