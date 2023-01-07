FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blaise Akonobi160-22-20-4022
Hicks242-90-11-1135
Thompson174-60-00-12410
Powell151-20-10-0022
Smith306-93-70-13215
Tucker271-35-60-1527
Peek165-100-01-30011
Williams122-22-20-0216
Brewer112-71-14-4015
Randall115-72-21-11012
Downey100-40-01-2020
Lee90-11-32-2011
Tavares de Brito20-00-01-1000
Totals20028-6216-2511-21142076

Percentages: FG .452, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Thompson 2-3, Peek 1-4, Hicks 1-5, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Brewer 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Blaise Akonobi, Tavares de Brito, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Downey 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Hicks 2, Lee, Peek, Tucker).

Steals: 8 (Thompson 3, Blaise Akonobi, Brewer, Hicks, Peek, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALCORN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kendall274-74-45-80112
Joshua164-42-21-14512
McQuarter272-50-21-6154
Thorn313-86-60-52113
Montgomery356-128-81-31324
Brewton288-145-51-43121
Pajeaud140-00-00-0120
Carter131-20-00-2322
S.Walker50-31-22-2031
Marshall40-00-00-1010
Totals20028-5526-2911-32152489

Percentages: FG .509, FT .897.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Montgomery 4-7, Joshua 2-2, Thorn 1-4, Brewton 0-1, Carter 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Marshall, McQuarter, S.Walker).

Turnovers: 14 (Thorn 5, Joshua 4, Carter 2, Brewton, Montgomery, S.Walker).

Steals: 6 (McQuarter 3, Brewton, Carter, Montgomery).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M314576
Alcorn St.454489

A_1,150 (7,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you