|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blaise Akonobi
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Hicks
|24
|2-9
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|3
|5
|Thompson
|17
|4-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|10
|Powell
|15
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Smith
|30
|6-9
|3-7
|0-1
|3
|2
|15
|Tucker
|27
|1-3
|5-6
|0-1
|5
|2
|7
|Peek
|16
|5-10
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|11
|Williams
|12
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Brewer
|11
|2-7
|1-1
|4-4
|0
|1
|5
|Randall
|11
|5-7
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|12
|Downey
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Lee
|9
|0-1
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|1
|1
|Tavares de Brito
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|16-25
|11-21
|14
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .452, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Thompson 2-3, Peek 1-4, Hicks 1-5, Powell 0-1, Randall 0-1, Smith 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Brewer 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Blaise Akonobi, Tavares de Brito, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Downey 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Hicks 2, Lee, Peek, Tucker).
Steals: 8 (Thompson 3, Blaise Akonobi, Brewer, Hicks, Peek, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kendall
|27
|4-7
|4-4
|5-8
|0
|1
|12
|Joshua
|16
|4-4
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|5
|12
|McQuarter
|27
|2-5
|0-2
|1-6
|1
|5
|4
|Thorn
|31
|3-8
|6-6
|0-5
|2
|1
|13
|Montgomery
|35
|6-12
|8-8
|1-3
|1
|3
|24
|Brewton
|28
|8-14
|5-5
|1-4
|3
|1
|21
|Pajeaud
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Carter
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|2
|S.Walker
|5
|0-3
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|3
|1
|Marshall
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|26-29
|11-32
|15
|24
|89
Percentages: FG .509, FT .897.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Montgomery 4-7, Joshua 2-2, Thorn 1-4, Brewton 0-1, Carter 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Marshall, McQuarter, S.Walker).
Turnovers: 14 (Thorn 5, Joshua 4, Carter 2, Brewton, Montgomery, S.Walker).
Steals: 6 (McQuarter 3, Brewton, Carter, Montgomery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama A&M
|31
|45
|—
|76
|Alcorn St.
|45
|44
|—
|89
A_1,150 (7,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.