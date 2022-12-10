Saturday

At Leopard Creek Country Club

Malelane, South Africa

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Third Round

Scott Jamieson, Scotland68-63-70—201-15
Ockie Strydom, South Africa68-70-63—201-15
Oliver Bekker, South Africa69-66-68—203-13
Dean Burmester, South Africa65-70-68—203-13
Dale Whitnell, England69-68-66—203-13
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa70-66-68—204-12
Branden Grace, South Africa67-70-67—204-12
Adrian Otaegui, Spain70-69-65—204-12
Aaron Cockerill, Canada70-65-70—205-11
MJ Daffue, South Africa69-66-72—207-9
Ross Fisher, England71-65-71—207-9
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa70-66-71—207-9
Eddie Pepperell, England69-65-73—207-9
David Ravetto, France67-67-73—207-9
George Coetzee, South Africa73-68-67—208-8
Bryce Easton, South Africa69-69-70—208-8
Nathan Kimsey, England70-64-74—208-8
Alexander Knappe, Germany68-68-72—208-8
Joost Luiten, Netherlands69-70-69—208-8
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa68-73-67—208-8
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa70-68-70—208-8
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa70-72-67—209-7
Jorge Campillo, Spain69-69-71—209-7
Laurie Canter, England68-69-72—209-7
Joshua Lee, United States71-69-69—209-7
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa69-68-72—209-7
Jacques Blaauw, South Africa73-68-69—210-6
Ernie Els, South Africa70-69-71—210-6
Lukas Nemecz, Austria66-70-74—210-6
JC Ritchie, South Africa72-66-72—210-6
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa72-67-71—210-6
Jaco Ahlers, South Africa67-73-71—211-5
Matthew Baldwin, England72-70-69—211-5
Alejandro Canizares, Spain69-69-73—211-5
Wynand Dingle, South Africa70-67-74—211-5
Darren Fichardt, South Africa67-70-74—211-5
Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway68-72-71—211-5
Christian Maas, South Africa71-70-70—211-5
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark70-71-70—211-5
James Du Preez, South Africa70-69-73—212-4
Jean Hugo, South Africa70-72-70—212-4
Gary Hurley, Ireland73-68-71—212-4
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa69-71-72—212-4
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland68-73-71—212-4
Matthew Southgate, England71-71-70—212-4
John Axelsen, Denmark75-66-72—213-3
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark73-68-72—213-3
Shaun Norris, South Africa71-70-72—213-3
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe70-72-71—213-3
Daniel Brown, England71-70-73—214-2
Chase Hanna, United States74-69-71—214-2
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan71-72-71—214-2
Dylan Mostert, South Africa70-65-79—214-2
JJ Senekal, South Africa70-70-74—214-2
Marcel Siem, Germany71-72-71—214-2
Martin Simonsen, Denmark72-70-72—214-2
Santiago Tarrio, Spain69-69-76—214-2
Sami Valimaki, Finland74-69-71—214-2
Merrick Bremner, South Africa78-65-72—215-1
CJ Du Plessis, South Africa72-70-73—215-1
Grant Forrest, Scotland72-70-74—216E
Neil Schietekat, South Africa70-72-74—216E
Dan Bradbury, England74-68-75—217+1
Adam Breen, South Africa71-72-74—217+1
Kyle De Beer, South Africa72-70-75—217+1
Jbe Kruger, South Africa71-72-74—217+1
Jovan Rebula, South Africa70-72-75—217+1
Nick Bachem, Germany72-71-75—218+2
Tobias Eden, Sweden68-74-76—218+2
Luke Jerling, South Africa70-72-76—218+2
Wil Besseling, Netherlands71-72-76—219+3
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden70-72-77—219+3
Deon Germishuys, South Africa67-72-80—219+3
Combrinck Smit, South Africa72-71-76—219+3
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa69-72-78—219+3
Justin Walters, South Africa72-70-79—221+5

Missed Cut

Tristen Strydom, South Africa73-73—146+2

