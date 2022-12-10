|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|68-63-70—201
|-15
|Ockie Strydom, South Africa
|68-70-63—201
|-15
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|69-66-68—203
|-13
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|65-70-68—203
|-13
|Dale Whitnell, England
|69-68-66—203
|-13
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|70-66-68—204
|-12
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|67-70-67—204
|-12
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|70-69-65—204
|-12
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|70-65-70—205
|-11
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|69-66-72—207
|-9
|Ross Fisher, England
|71-65-71—207
|-9
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|70-66-71—207
|-9
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|69-65-73—207
|-9
|David Ravetto, France
|67-67-73—207
|-9
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|73-68-67—208
|-8
|Bryce Easton, South Africa
|69-69-70—208
|-8
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|70-64-74—208
|-8
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|68-68-72—208
|-8
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|69-70-69—208
|-8
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|68-73-67—208
|-8
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa
|70-68-70—208
|-8
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|70-72-67—209
|-7
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|69-69-71—209
|-7
|Laurie Canter, England
|68-69-72—209
|-7
|Joshua Lee, United States
|71-69-69—209
|-7
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|69-68-72—209
|-7
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa
|73-68-69—210
|-6
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|70-69-71—210
|-6
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|66-70-74—210
|-6
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|72-66-72—210
|-6
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|72-67-71—210
|-6
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|67-73-71—211
|-5
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|72-70-69—211
|-5
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|69-69-73—211
|-5
|Wynand Dingle, South Africa
|70-67-74—211
|-5
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|67-70-74—211
|-5
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway
|68-72-71—211
|-5
|Christian Maas, South Africa
|71-70-70—211
|-5
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|70-71-70—211
|-5
|James Du Preez, South Africa
|70-69-73—212
|-4
|Jean Hugo, South Africa
|70-72-70—212
|-4
|Gary Hurley, Ireland
|73-68-71—212
|-4
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|69-71-72—212
|-4
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|68-73-71—212
|-4
|Matthew Southgate, England
|71-71-70—212
|-4
|John Axelsen, Denmark
|75-66-72—213
|-3
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|73-68-72—213
|-3
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|71-70-72—213
|-3
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|70-72-71—213
|-3
|Daniel Brown, England
|71-70-73—214
|-2
|Chase Hanna, United States
|74-69-71—214
|-2
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|71-72-71—214
|-2
|Dylan Mostert, South Africa
|70-65-79—214
|-2
|JJ Senekal, South Africa
|70-70-74—214
|-2
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|71-72-71—214
|-2
|Martin Simonsen, Denmark
|72-70-72—214
|-2
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|69-69-76—214
|-2
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|74-69-71—214
|-2
|Merrick Bremner, South Africa
|78-65-72—215
|-1
|CJ Du Plessis, South Africa
|72-70-73—215
|-1
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|72-70-74—216
|E
|Neil Schietekat, South Africa
|70-72-74—216
|E
|Dan Bradbury, England
|74-68-75—217
|+1
|Adam Breen, South Africa
|71-72-74—217
|+1
|Kyle De Beer, South Africa
|72-70-75—217
|+1
|Jbe Kruger, South Africa
|71-72-74—217
|+1
|Jovan Rebula, South Africa
|70-72-75—217
|+1
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|72-71-75—218
|+2
|Tobias Eden, Sweden
|68-74-76—218
|+2
|Luke Jerling, South Africa
|70-72-76—218
|+2
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|71-72-76—219
|+3
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden
|70-72-77—219
|+3
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|67-72-80—219
|+3
|Combrinck Smit, South Africa
|72-71-76—219
|+3
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|69-72-78—219
|+3
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|72-70-79—221
|+5
