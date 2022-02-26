LOYOLA (MD.) (14-15)
Dike 4-8 1-3 9, Andrews 4-9 0-1 8, D.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 5-11 1-2 13, Spencer 4-18 11-14 21, Kuzemka 2-3 0-0 4, W.Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, V.Ilic 0-3 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Faure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 13-20 55.
AMERICAN (9-21)
Alexander 2-3 0-0 4, Beckton 8-12 5-6 22, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Smalls 4-8 2-2 10, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 0-4 0-0 0, Rogers 4-7 2-2 10, Donadio 0-2 2-2 2, O'Neil 6-10 2-2 17, Knotek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 13-14 65.
Halftime_American 35-14. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 4-19 (Jones 2-7, Spencer 2-8, D.Brown 0-1, Kuzemka 0-1, Andrews 0-2), American 4-11 (O'Neil 3-5, Beckton 1-4, Donadio 0-1, Smalls 0-1). Fouled Out_Alexander. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 22 (Dike 9), American 35 (Donadio, O'Neil 8). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 7 (Jones 3), American 14 (Rogers 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 13, American 15.