|Friday, Dec. 1
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 2
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 3
Utica at Cleveland, 12:30 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
Cleveland at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 8
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Hartford at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 10
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 14
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 15
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 17
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 19
Manitoba at Chicago, noon
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 20
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 21
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 22
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Calgary at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
|Wednesday, Dec. 27
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 28
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 29
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 30
Syracuse at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 31
Texas at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.
