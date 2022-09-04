All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7954.594_
Tampa Bay7457.5654
Toronto7359.553
Baltimore7162.5348
Boston6768.49613

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6863.519_
Minnesota6764.5111
Chicago6766.5042
Kansas City5480.40315½
Detroit5182.38318

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8548.639_
Seattle7558.56410
Los Angeles5875.43627
Texas5875.43627
Oakland5085.37036

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 12, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-9) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 10-5) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

