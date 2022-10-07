All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore00.000_
Boston00.000_
x-New York00.000_
y-Toronto00.000_
y-Tampa Bay01.000½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland101.000_
Chicago00.000½
Detroit00.000½
Kansas City00.000½
Minnesota00.000½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston00.000_
Los Angeles00.000_
Oakland00.000_
y-Seattle00.000_
Texas00.000_

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

