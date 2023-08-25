All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|79
|48
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|51
|.605
|2
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|9½
|Boston
|68
|60
|.531
|11½
|New York
|61
|66
|.480
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|66
|62
|.516
|_
|Cleveland
|60
|68
|.469
|6
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7½
|Chicago
|50
|78
|.391
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|55
|.567
|_
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1
|Houston
|72
|57
|.558
|1
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|11½
|Oakland
|37
|91
|.289
|35½
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 17, Houston 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5
Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Friday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
