East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto54.556_
New York44.500½
Tampa Bay45.4441
Boston34.4291
Baltimore25.2862

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago62.750_
Cleveland43.571
Detroit44.5002
Minnesota34.429
Kansas City25.286

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston43.571_
Oakland54.556_
Los Angeles44.500½
Seattle44.500½
Texas25.2862

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Seattle 11, Houston 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Feyereisen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Seattle (Brash 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

