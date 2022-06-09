All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4016.714_
Tampa Bay3323.5897
Toronto3323.5897
Boston3027.52610½
Baltimore2433.42116½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3325.569_
Cleveland2626.5004
Chicago2628.4815
Detroit2333.4119
Kansas City1837.32713½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3621.632_
Los Angeles2731.466
Texas2630.464
Seattle2631.45610
Oakland2038.34516½

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you