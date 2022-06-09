All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|40
|16
|.714
|_
|Tampa Bay
|33
|23
|.589
|7
|Toronto
|33
|23
|.589
|7
|Boston
|30
|27
|.526
|10½
|Baltimore
|24
|33
|.421
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|Cleveland
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|Kansas City
|18
|37
|.327
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|21
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|31
|.466
|9½
|Texas
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Seattle
|26
|31
|.456
|10
|Oakland
|20
|38
|.345
|16½
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
Cleveland 4, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Houston 3
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.