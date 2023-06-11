All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|47
|20
|.701
|_
|Baltimore
|40
|24
|.625
|5½
|New York
|38
|28
|.576
|8½
|Toronto
|36
|30
|.545
|10½
|Boston
|32
|33
|.492
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|32
|.508
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|34
|.469
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|37
|.439
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|46
|.281
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|22
|.651
|_
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|5
|Los Angeles
|35
|31
|.530
|7½
|Seattle
|31
|32
|.492
|10
|Oakland
|16
|50
|.242
|26½
Saturday's Games
Arizona 5, Detroit 0
Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 4
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings
Houston 6, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.