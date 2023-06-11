All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4720.701_
Baltimore4024.625
New York3828.576
Toronto3630.54510½
Boston3233.49214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3332.508_
Cleveland3034.469
Chicago2937.439
Detroit2636.419
Kansas City1846.28114½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4122.651_
Houston3728.5695
Los Angeles3531.530
Seattle3132.49210
Oakland1650.24226½

Saturday's Games

Arizona 5, Detroit 0

Miami 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 4

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-4) at Seattle (Miller 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

