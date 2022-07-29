All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6733.670_
Toronto5544.55611½
Tampa Bay5346.53513½
Baltimore5049.50516½
Boston5050.50017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5246.531_
Cleveland5048.5102
Chicago4949.5003
Detroit4060.40013
Kansas City3960.39413½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6535.650_
Seattle5446.54011
Texas4454.44920
Los Angeles4257.42422½
Oakland3863.37627½

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Houston 4, Seattle 2

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-7) at Houston (Verlander 13-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 8-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6), 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

