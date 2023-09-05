All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8651.628_
Tampa Bay8355.601
Toronto7662.55110½
Boston7266.52214½
New York6969.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7366.525_
Cleveland6673.4757
Detroit6375.457
Chicago5386.38120
Kansas City4496.31429½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7861.561_
Seattle7761.558½
Texas7661.5551
Los Angeles6474.46413½
Oakland4296.30435½

Monday's Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you