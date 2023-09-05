All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|86
|51
|.628
|_
|Tampa Bay
|83
|55
|.601
|3½
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|10½
|Boston
|72
|66
|.522
|14½
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|73
|66
|.525
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|73
|.475
|7
|Detroit
|63
|75
|.457
|9½
|Chicago
|53
|86
|.381
|20
|Kansas City
|44
|96
|.314
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|½
|Texas
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|74
|.464
|13½
|Oakland
|42
|96
|.304
|35½
Monday's Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Houston 13, Texas 6
Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (Richardson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
