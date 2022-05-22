All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2911.725_
Tampa Bay2416.6005
Toronto2219.537
Boston1922.46310½
Baltimore1625.39013½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2516.610_
Chicago2020.500
Cleveland1720.4596
Detroit1426.35010½
Kansas City1426.35010½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2715.643_
Los Angeles2517.5952
Texas1822.4508
Oakland1725.40510
Seattle1725.40510

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you