All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5124.680_
Baltimore4427.6205
New York3933.54210½
Toronto3935.52711½
Boston3735.51412½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3636.500_
Cleveland3338.465
Detroit3140.437
Chicago3142.425
Kansas City1953.26417

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4427.620_
Los Angeles4133.554
Houston3933.542
Seattle3535.500
Oakland1955.25726½

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 4

Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings

Texas 11, Toronto 7

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2

San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 12, Arizona 3

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Miami 11, Toronto 0

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 0-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

