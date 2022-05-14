All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York248.750_
Tampa Bay2014.5885
Toronto1816.5297
Baltimore1420.41211
Boston1220.37512

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1914.576_
Chicago1516.4843
Cleveland1516.4843
Kansas City1119.367
Detroit1123.324

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2211.667_
Los Angeles2213.6291
Seattle1518.4557
Oakland1520.4298
Texas1318.4198

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

