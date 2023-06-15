All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4922.690_
Baltimore4325.632
New York3930.5659
Toronto3832.54310½
Boston3435.49314

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3533.515_
Cleveland3136.463
Chicago3039.435
Detroit2739.4097
Kansas City1850.26517

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4225.627_
Houston3929.574
Los Angeles3832.543
Seattle3334.4939
Oakland1951.27124½

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-3) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you