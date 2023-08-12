All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7145.612_
Tampa Bay7148.597
Toronto6554.546
Boston6156.52110½
New York6057.51311½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6058.508_
Cleveland5662.4754
Detroit5364.453
Chicago4770.40212½
Kansas City3880.32222

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6947.595_
Houston6750.573
Seattle6352.548
Los Angeles5859.49611½
Oakland3383.28436

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Boston 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2

Washington 8, Oakland 2

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Baltimore 2

Texas 2, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Detroit 6, Boston 2

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 8-5) at Boston (Crawford 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Washington (Williams 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 9-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-9), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

