All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5730.655_
Baltimore4934.5906
New York4738.5539
Toronto4540.52911
Boston4342.50613

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4343.500_
Cleveland4143.4881
Detroit3746.446
Chicago3749.4306
Kansas City2560.29417½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5035.588_
Houston4738.5533
Los Angeles4541.523
Seattle4042.488
Oakland2363.26727½

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Houston 5, Texas 3

Detroit 14, Colorado 9

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Houston 12, Texas 11

Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 7-1) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-8) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (Bielak 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

