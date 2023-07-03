All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|Baltimore
|49
|34
|.590
|6
|New York
|47
|38
|.553
|9
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|11
|Boston
|43
|42
|.506
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|43
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|43
|.488
|1
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|4½
|Chicago
|37
|49
|.430
|6
|Kansas City
|25
|60
|.294
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|Houston
|47
|38
|.553
|3
|Los Angeles
|45
|41
|.523
|5½
|Seattle
|40
|42
|.488
|8½
|Oakland
|23
|63
|.267
|27½
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 5, Texas 3
Detroit 14, Colorado 9
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6
Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Houston 12, Texas 11
Atlanta 4, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore (Gibson 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 7-1) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-8) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Houston (Bielak 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-6) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Allard 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
