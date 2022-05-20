All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2810.737_
Tampa Bay2315.6055
Toronto2118.538
Boston1722.43611½
Baltimore1524.38513½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2216.579_
Chicago1919.5003
Cleveland1719.4724
Kansas City1423.378
Detroit1326.333

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2514.641_
Los Angeles2416.600
Texas1720.4597
Seattle1723.425
Oakland1624.400

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Boston 12, Seattle 6

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

