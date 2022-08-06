All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7037.654_
Toronto5947.55710½
Tampa Bay5750.53313
Baltimore5651.52314
Boston5455.49517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5650.528_
Cleveland5552.514
Chicago5453.505
Kansas City4365.39814
Detroit4366.39414½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7039.642_
Seattle5850.53711½
Texas4859.44921
Los Angeles4562.42124
Oakland4166.38328

Friday's Games

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 4

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

