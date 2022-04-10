All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay301.000_
New York201.000½
Toronto21.6671
Boston02.000
Baltimore03.0003

Central Division

WLPctGB
Kansas City201.000_
Chicago21.667½
Detroit12.333
Cleveland02.0002
Minnesota02.0002

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle201.000_
Houston21.667½
Los Angeles12.333
Oakland12.333
Texas12.333

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Sunday's Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you