East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4822.686_
Baltimore4224.6364
New York3929.5748
Toronto3731.54410
Boston3335.48514

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3433.507_
Cleveland3135.470
Chicago2938.4335
Detroit2737.422
Kansas City1849.26916

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4125.621_
Houston3829.567
Los Angeles3831.551
Seattle3233.492
Oakland1950.27523½

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 11, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4

Houston 6, Washington 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3

San Diego 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

