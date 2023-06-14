All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|48
|22
|.686
|_
|Baltimore
|42
|24
|.636
|4
|New York
|39
|29
|.574
|8
|Toronto
|37
|31
|.544
|10
|Boston
|33
|35
|.485
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|35
|.470
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|5
|Detroit
|27
|37
|.422
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|49
|.269
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Houston
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Los Angeles
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|50
|.275
|23½
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
Colorado 7, Boston 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 6, Washington 1
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 3
San Diego 6, Cleveland 3
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
